Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh, PA grassroots adviser spar over allegation of 'double standards'

Justice Kannan Ramesh had described what Mr Low and Ms Lim did as “inexcusable” and “egregious”, and said “they were expected to not subordinate the interests of AHTC, not to mention their statutory and fiduciary duties, to their own political interests”.

Mr Chua said that as a result of the recent court verdict, he has “received queries from numerous residents about what the incumbent town council has done for them over the course of these past eight years”.

“Instead of engaging in an online debate, I urge everyone to remember our priority is to our fellow Singaporeans and we should focus on accountability to them and not debate on a completed barrier-free access ramp, which is but a mere red herring,” he said.

The saga began when Mr Singh noted in his post last Tuesday that the Government makes available about $40 million to all town councils every year for community improvement upgrading projects.

Funding support for projects are disbursed through the Citizens' Consultative Committees (CCCs), which are grassroots organisations under the PA. All MPs must go through their grassroots advisers to raise projects for consideration.

This system makes losing PAP candidates - who are the grassroots advisers for opposition wards - "relevant for residents", Mr Singh said.

The Aljunied GRC MP added that other proposals by opposition MPs for the community are commonly ignored by the PA.

INSINUATION OF DELAY 'UNJUSTIFIABLE'

Responding to this, Mr Chua said the WP chief's allegations of a delay was "unjustifiable", as his Eunos CCC had made a concurrent proposal to build the ramp.

It was not proposed only by the Aljuined-Hougang Town Council (AHTC), he added.

"Considering this barrier-free access ramp was (also) proposed by Eunos CCC, why would Eunos CCC delay the project? Regardless of whether a project is proposed by the AHTC or the Eunos CCC, the Eunos CCC and the PA would ensure the seamless completion of the project once the necessary approvals have been granted," he said.

Mr Chua shared that funding for the ramp and other community improvement projects was secured in September 2016. Construction for the ramp began in December 2018.

He added that the projects' contractors had asked for extensions of time.

"Such extensions are part and parcel of construction works," Mr Chua said, adding that the ramp, like all other projects, were "completed within a reasonable period of time once the underlying issues were resolved".

Within hours, Mr Singh shot back to say he was "delighted to see the CCC finally engage this issue, albeit only after things have to go public".

Repeated e-mails and requests for answers have gone unanswered and ignored, over many years, he added.

He also questioned if the seven-year wait "for a proposal to come to fruition" is the norm in PAP wards.

"If funding (for the ramp) was already secured in 2016... I cannot find a substantive reason for the delay."

'NO DISTINCTION DRAWN'

Mr Chua also charged that the WP leader was being "politically mischievous" to suggest that proposals by MPs are commonly ignored.