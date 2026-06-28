Pritam Singh re-elected as WP secretary-general

Despite murmurs of Workers' Party (WP) cadres being disgruntled and aiming to unseat him at the party's internal elections on Sunday (June 28), Pritam Singh has been re-elected as its leader.

In a news release issued to the media at 5.50pm, Singapore's largest opposition party – with 12 seats in Parliament – announced that the 50-year-old has been re-elected as its secretary-general, with Sylvia Lim, 61, continuing as chairperson.

Meanwhile, 12 other members, including MPs for Aljunied GRC, Gerald Giam and Kenneth Tiong; Sengkang GRC MPs, Louis Chua, He Ting Ru, Assoc Prof Jamus Lim and Abdul Muhaimin bin Abdul Malik; and Hougang SMC MP Dennis Tan, were also elected to WP's Central Executive Committee (CEC).

"A vote was taken on whether Pritam Singh would remain as Secretary-General, and I would say that a supermajority voted for him to remain as the Workers' Party's Secretary-General," Giam said, who was chairman of the Special Cadre Members' Conference.

"I think this reflects the party's commitment to the democratic process and to everybody who wanted to requisition this special meeting."

Describing the meeting, Giam said it was conducted in a respectful manner despite robust discussions.

"It was a robust debate and I would say that it was a very civil discussion. The cadre members had a chance to speak about the concerns that they had, and Pritam answered them all," he said, adding that concerns raised by cadre members were handled with proper accountability.

The only MP not to have been elected to the CEC is Aljunied GRC MP Fadli Fawzi.

Meanwhile, NCMP Eileen Chong also makes the list, although fellow NCMP Andre Low did not.

WP's candidate for Punggol GRC at the 2025 General Election, Harpreet Singh, is a new addition to the CEC.

Former MP and party stalwart Low Thia Khiang and former Aljunied GRC MP Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap also make the list.

49-year-old Tan Kong Soon, who is the WP's deputy organising secretary, and a former legislative assistant to Low Thia Khiang, is the final name on the 14-member list.

In the party's statement, WP chief Pritam Singh said the focus of the party remains squarely on the issues that impact the daily lives of Singaporeans.

"In a time of increasing global uncertainty, we remain more committed than ever to a vision of Singapore that is truly future-ready — a future that works for everybody. We continue to work for Singapore," Singh said.

The party added that the CEC's appointment holders will be announced in due course.

This is a developing story.

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editor@asiaone.com