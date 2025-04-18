Workers' Party introduces 4 more new candidates for GE2025, including IMH senior psychologist

The Workers' Party (WP) introduced four new candidates to the party's line-up for the upcoming general election at a press conference on Good Friday (April 18).

The new slate of candidates include clinical psychologist Ong Lue Ping, 48; engineering firm owner Jimmy Tan, 53; business development senior director Alexis Dang, 39; and product manager Andre Low, 34.

Secretary-general Pritam Singh did not answer questions regarding the deployment of the four new candidates, saying that it "will become clearer in the days to come".

Dr Ong is currently a senior principal clinical psychologist at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), with multiple senior leadership roles under his belt.

According to chairwoman Sylvia Lim, Dr Ong has been a volunteer with WP since November 2023, working as a case writer in Hougang SMC, while also being active on the ground in East Coast and Punggol GRCs.

Speaking on his motivation to join WP, Dr Ong raised the aphorism: "A rising tide lifts all boats.

"In reality, only the privileged in society get to sail in cruise ships. Most ordinary Singaporeans sail in bum boats and the most disadvantaged and vulnerable in society sail in sampans," the father of three said.

He emphasised stepping up from his clinical role, and wanting to advocate for more socially just and equitable policies to address the structural challenges amid the current volatile times.

Another new candidate is Dang, is a senior director of publisher business development at Teads, an advertising platform.

She has been involved with WP for five years, volunteering for house visits, writing cases at Meet-the-People Sessions (MPS), and helping with the planning and hosting of community events.

She has also supported the party with translation work for newsletters and parliamentary speeches.

Dang shared about her upbringing in both Singapore and Taiwan, as well as her career transition from finance to tech, which serve as personal experiences that she thinks she can capitalise on to help shape policies.

"Singapore has reached a stage of civic maturity, and that it's time for more diverse, more ground-up voices to be heard in the parliament," she said.

Co-founder of Immanuel Engineering, Tan has volunteered with WP since 2018, in what he called his "political awakening".

Prior to announcing his candidacy, Tan served as Singh's secretariat assistant and, since January 2025, his legislative assistant. He was also deployed as an election agent for Fadli Fawzi in Marine Parade GRC during GE2020.

"Having a team of dedicated party leaders, members and volunteers, working tirelessly on the ground inspired me to step up in my golden years to do my part for the betterment of Singapore," said Tan.

Low, the youngest of this crop of candidates, is a former lawyer and 'Big Three' consultant who currently works in the fintech sector.

He joined WP in 2020 and became secretariat assistant to Sengkang GRC MP Louis Chua.

Speaking about his interactions with residents, he noted "policy gaps" that left him "feeling a little bit trapped by an imperfect system".

"I'm stepping up because I believe that Singapore benefits from a diversity and plurality of voices, all the more in these increasingly turbulent times. I feel that we grow stronger when different perspectives are brought to the fore, especially by a loyal opposition," Low added.

Leadership renewal an 'ongoing exercise'

WP leaders Singh and Lim were also asked about leadership renewal, and if they will be making way for younger leaders in the party, considering Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen announced his retirement from politics earlier today.

It is an "ever ongoing exercise", according to Singh, raising an analogy of an uphill climb where the WP "starts at the base of the rock face".

Lim also responded saying that the process of leadership renewal "has always been the focus and plan", and that "any political party that does not renew itself will become irrelevant to the voters and will ossify the attributes".

Singh also added that he is not in contact with other opposition political parties regarding any plans to avoid three-corner fights.

WP unveiled their manifesto "Working for Singapore" on Thursday, proposing 125 policies across five key areas to improve the lives of Singaporeans.

During the event, Lim had introduced four fresh faces — Kenneth Tiong, Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik, Eileen Chong and Siti Alia Abdul Rahim Mattar.

Lim also revealed that Tiong and Abdul Muhaimin will be fielded in Aljunied GRC and Sengkang GRC respectively, while keeping mum about the details for Chong and Alia.

