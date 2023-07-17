Workers' Party looking into matter after video clip of 'inappropriate exchange' between Nicole Seah and Leon Perera emerges online

The Workers' Party (WP) is looking into the matter after a video clip circulating online today (July 17) allegedly showed "inappropriate exchange" between two senior party members.

The 16-second clip, seen by AsiaOne, purportedly showed WP Central Executive Committee members Leon Perera, 53, and Nicole Seah, 36, looking at each other while holding hands at a restaurant.

It is unclear when or where the video was taken.

An MP for Aljunied GRC since 2020, Perera is also the vice-chairman of Aljunied-Hougang Town Council. He is a father of two.

Seah, who last contested East Coast GRC in the 2020 General Election, is the WP's Youth Wing President. She married in 2015 and has two children.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the WP said that they are aware of the video clip that suggests "inappropriate exchange between two senior party members."

"The party is currently looking into the matter and will comment when we have the facts," a WP spokesperson said, without naming Perera and Seah.

"The Party also expects all its members to fully own and account for their behaviour."

