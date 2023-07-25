Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap in ICU for cardiac condition

Aljunied GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Faisal Manap was warded on Monday (July 24) night for a cardiac condition.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Workers' Party (WP) said that the 48-year-old is conscious and in stable condition.

Faisal is being monitored and cared for in the intensive care unit, according to the party.

"His family appreciates the public's concern, and they have requested for privacy so he can focus on his recuperation," WP added.

An Aljunied GRC MP since 2011, Faisal is also the party's vice chairman.

In Faisal's absence, fellow Aljunied GRC MPs Sylvia Lim, Gerald Giam and Pritam Singh, as well as other party members will cover his constituency duties.

The WP's five-member Aljunied GRC team is now down to three. This follows Leon Perera's resignation on July 19, after he and the party's Youth Wing president Nicole Seah admitted to having an extramarital affair.

