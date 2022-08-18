Workers' Party MP Leon Perera replaces Faisal Manap as Aljunied-Hougang Town Council vice-chairman

SINGAPORE - Workers' Party (WP) MP Faisal Manap has stepped down as vice-chairman of the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC).

He will be replaced by his fellow Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera in the role, in a move meant to give the MPs more exposure in leadership roles, said the town council.

A series of Government Gazette notices published on Monday (Aug 15) and Tuesday announced the changes had taken effect on July 31.

Meanwhile, Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam was reappointed as vice-chairman of the town council, a role he has held since April 2021.

Asked about the moves, an AHTC spokesman said they are "part of a rotation exercise among MPs to facilitate deepening of leadership capacity".

The changes come amid uncertainty over Mr Faisal's future, after he and WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh were referred by Parliament to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations over their role in a lying scandal involving former WP MP Raeesah Khan.

Mr Faisal, who is vice-chair of the party, and Mr Singh could lose their seats in Parliament if they are eventually charged, convicted and fined at least $10,000.

Mr Faisal, who oversees the Kaki Bukit division of Aljunied GRC, has been vice-chair of the town council since April 2021. On the AHTC website, he is listed as chairman of the town council's Estate & Community Liaison Committee.

He was also chairman of the town council from September 2018 to April 2021, when he was succeeded by Hougang MP Dennis Tan in the role.

