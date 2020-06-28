Workers' Party unveils final GE2020 candidates, including lawyer He Ting Ru

The Workers' Party (WP) unveiled its 2020 general election manifesto and final candidates in a virtual press conference on Sunday (June 28).

Secretary-general Pritam Singh revealed the campaign title to be "Make Your Vote Count".

Chairwoman Sylvia Lim introduced the following candidates:

1. Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim, a researcher.

2. He Ting Ru, a lawyer who ran for Marine Parade GRC in GE2015.

3. Gerald Giam, a former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament. This is his third general election.

4. Leon Perera, a former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament. This is his second general election.

Giam and Perera will be replacing Low Thia Khiang and Chen Show Mao in Aljunied GRC, but WP's final line-up will only be revealed on Nomination Day (June 30), Pritam said.

The party is fielding 21 candidates in six constituencies — Hougang and Punggol West SMCs, and Marine Parade, Sengkang, East Coast and Aljunied GRCs.

