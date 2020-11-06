Workers stranded 20 storeys high on gondola rescued

Two workers were rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after their gondola tilted to one side - leaving them stranded 20 storeys above ground for almost an hour.

SCDF said they received a call for "height rescue assistance" at Block 105 Towner Road at about 10.50am and the two workers were trapped between the 19th and 20th levels of the Housing Board block.

The duo were rescued through the windows of a flat on the 20th floor. There were no reported injuries, SCDF said.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, SCDF also deployed an air bag at the foot of the block and police officers were at the scene.

Stranded

A resident of the flat used in the rescue operation, who wanted to be known only as Mr Yeo, 67, told Shin Min he heard a noise coming from his kitchen and found the two stranded workers outside his window.

The pair looked to be in their 30s and were wearing helmets and safety harnesses.

The retiree said: "The gondola somehow broke down and was tilted to one side. But the two workers were quite calm."

One of them was standing while the other was squatting as they called for help.

They asked Mr Yeo to use a rope attached to the gondola to tie it to the drying rack outside, so as to stop the gondola from swaying in the wind.

But Mr Yeo said he could not help as his arms were too short.

SCDF personnel arrived at his flat at about 11.10am to start the rescue and the workers were pulled to safety at 11.45am.

Mr Yeo said the gondola had been at the block for a week, and was used in the removal and installation of laundry racks along the block's facade as part of renovation works.