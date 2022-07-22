Working 2 jobs to raise 3 kids: Single mum dies after suffering brain aneurysm

In order to support her three children, this single mum took on two jobs — an administrative role in the day, and a bar assistant three times a week.

Wang Huihui, 46, died last Friday (July 15) after suffering a brain aneurysm, Shin Min Daily News reported.

According to Gleneagles Hospital, a brain aneurysm is a 'bubble' in the wall of an artery within the brain that can fill up with blood and eventually burst, resulting in serious damage to the surrounding brain cells.

Some symptoms include nausea and vomiting, neck pain, a sudden severe headache, impaired vision and speech and paralysis or weakness on one side of the body.

Her 21-year-old daughter, surnamed Ke, told the Chinese daily that her mother got home from work on July 13 saying she had a fever.

"My mother told her friend at about 1am that she was having a headache. Everyone in the family was asleep at the time," said Ke.

Two hours later, Wang felt an unbearable pain in her neck. To relieve the pain, she got up from bed and applied ice to the area.

She started vomiting at around 5am and later fainted — waking up the family, who immediately called for an ambulance.

"I learnt cardiopulmonary resuscitation back when I was in poly, so I tried to help my mother before the ambulance arrived," Ke added.

Despite their best efforts, Wang never regained consciousness and died in hospital on July 15.

'She never complained in front of us'

Ke shared more about her family, saying that her parents divorced shortly after she and her twin sister were born. They have a 23-year-old brother.

Apart from providing for her children, Wang also had to take care of her elderly parents.

"She was a great mum who put her family first. She never complained in front of us," said Ke.

The young woman also revealed that her mum had a long-time wish — to donate her organs after her death so that she could help others in need.

She eventually donated her liver and corneas.

Ke said that her mum would go jogging whenever she had the time, and had a simple diet. She also didn't show any sign of illness.

"I hope this will serve as a reminder to everyone. If you feel that there might be something wrong, please seek medical advice early," said Ke.

