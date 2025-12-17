$179k in fines for unsafe vehicular practices in September and October: MOM

A total of $179,700 in fines were issued from September to October over vehicle safety at worksites, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Wednesday (Dec 17).

In a Facebook post, MOM said that 1,318 "unsafe observations", six remedial orders and one stop-work order were recorded at 627 sites across Singapore.

"Many of the lapses were preventable," the ministry said, adding that these included poor vehicle maintenance and weak traffic management, across sectors such as construction, transport and storage, manufacturing, marine, and services.

MOM highlighted four areas for employers to review in terms of their vehicular safety measures: forklift operation, forklift modifications, vehicle maintenance, and traffic management.

Employers should ensure that their workers who are operating forklifts undergo refresher training every three years. In addition, keys should be kept locked when not in use.

Forklifts should also be kept in their safe and original conditions. This means only using parts provided by the forklift's manufacturer or supplier.

Employers are also encouraged to implement a regular maintenance regime, including a pre-operation checklist for vehicles.

To ensure safety when vehicles are operated at workplaces, employers should mark out clear routes, including separate pedestrian paths.

In the first half of 2025, 17 people died from injuries sustained at work.

Similar to 2024, vehicular-related incidents were the top cause of death, with nine people killed in such incidents in the first six months of 2025.

