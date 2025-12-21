World Cruises cancels maiden voyages on World Legacy, reschedules launch due to 'operational requirements'

Some holidaymakers were left frustrated after their trips on new cruise line World Legacy — operated by World Cruises — were cancelled just days before setting sail.

According to Shin Min Daily News, passengers who had booked the vessel's maiden cruise from Friday (Dec 19) were notified via email on Dec 17 that their bookings were cancelled.

However, promotional materials sent to the press on Nov 18 stated that "preview voyages" were supposed to have commenced from Dec 18.

A photo taken by a passenger showed a sign at the Singapore Cruise Centre stating that the launch was postponed.

One affected customer who had booked a cruise on Dec 21 told Shin Min that she had received the email informing her of the cancellation on Dec 17.

The email stated that customers will be given a full refund within five to 10 working days, along with a cruise voucher.

The customer, surnamed Lin, 33, told Shin Min that she had made reservations earlier this month for a two-day, one-night trip with her family of eight.

"It's rare for the entire family to get together, and some of us had to take leave for this. I didn't expect the trip to be ruined, it's very disappointing," she said.

Lin said she had requested to postpone her trip to a few days later but was told that cruises on subsequent dates were fully booked.

Another passenger who had booked a cruise scheduled to depart on Dec 19 was notified of the cancellation on Dec 17, Shin Min reported. She received a full refund and cruise voucher the next day.

Disgruntled customers have taken to the Facebook page of World Legacy and social media accounts to vent their disappointment and frustration.

Some Xiaohongshu users who had booked tickets from Dec 19 to 22 also left comments and posts that their bookings were cancelled by the company.

A check by AsiaOne on World Cruises' website showed that tickets for cruises on Dec 23 were still available for booking.

Launch postponed due to 'operational requirements'

In a statement to AsiaOne, World Cruises said the postponement of the launch was due to "operational requirements", without elaborating.

"Due to operational requirements, World Legacy has refined its initial launch schedule and will not operate sailings between 19 and 22 December," it said.

The company added that "all affected passengers were informed once the decision was confirmed", and that customers will receive a full refund along with a cruise credit "of equivalent value for a future sailing".

"Refunds have been processed on our end, and our customer service team has reached out directly to ensure a smooth follow-up," the statement concluded. The company also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused, and directed passengers with queries to contact their support team for assistance.

'Floating lifestyle destination'

World Legacy is touted as a "floating lifestyle destination" accessible by ferry from Singapore and Johor, according to press materials released by World Cruises last month.

The vessel, which holds 305 cabins, features a buffet restaurant, specialty dining outlets, as well as entertainment and live performances on board.

Unlike regular cruises, passengers can choose to visit the ship for a few hours or stay overnight.

Round-trip ferry tickets, which are inclusive of meals, start from $38, the Nov 18 statement said, while cabin stays start from $50 a night.

Embarkation to the cruise ship is via a ferry transfer from the Singapore Cruise Centre at HarbourFront Centre, as well as Puteri Harbour Cruise Centre in Johor Bahru.

The vessel also conducts port calls every Friday night at HarbourFront Centre, allowing passengers to board directly.

According to CruiseMapper, the refurbished ship was built in 1982, and was formerly the cruise ferry, Moby Zaza, operated by an Italian company. As of 2025, the ship is owned by a Singapore-registered company, Dragon 1 Pte Ltd.

