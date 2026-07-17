Catch the World Cup final and catch some z's: More schools join SJI in delaying classes

Four other schools will join St. Joseph's Institution in beginning classes later on Monday (July 20) morning after the World Cup final, allowing young football fans to catch up on some sleep.

The match, which will see defending champions Argentina face 2010 winner Spain for the trophy, is scheduled for a 3am kickoff and should end by 5am.

Hwa Chong Institution (HCI), Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), Methodist Girls' School (MGS) and the Singapore Sports School (SSP) have pushed back their start times on Monday, according to CNA.

ACS(I) told AsiaOne that the school day will begin at 8.30am on Monday.

School principal Kevin Pang informed parents and guardians of the move in a letter dated July 16.

"One of my fondest childhood memories is staying up late to watch a World Cup match with my father. Truth be told, I can hardly remember the match," he wrote.

"What has stayed with me is the excitement, the conversations and the privilege of sharing that special moment with him."

He encouraged students to "enjoy the occasion and create lasting memories" if they were watching the World Cup final with their parents.

The school's Monday chapel session will be rescheduled to Wednesday, Pang added.

Some schools also screening match

Aside from reporting late, students at SSP will also be treated to a live screening of the match.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SSP said that the screening is a student-led initiative.

"Our Student Council proposed the idea to the school management as they believed it would provide a meaningful opportunity for student-athletes to come together and celebrate one of the world's biggest and most-watched sporting events," a spokesperson said.

"They felt that it can create a memorable experience that enhances the school culture and spirit."

The screening will be held at the school auditorium from 2.30am to 5.30am, with more than 300 people expected to attend. The school day will start two hours later than usual at 10am, The Straits Times reported.

Victoria School (VS) is also hosting a live screening for the match, but will still start lessons at the usual time of 7.30am, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

The watch party will host a maximum of 350 students, and those who sign up for this optional event will sleep overnight in school before the match.

The newspaper further reported that students will have time to rest before reporting for classes, and that more than 10 teachers will be present at the event.

VS principal Low Chun Meng said the idea was suggested by several Secondary 4 school leaders.

The school decided to implement the idea as it felt that it would be a good bonding opportunity for students who like football, and help to strengthen school cohesion in turn.

AsiaOne has reached out to HCI, MGS and VS for more information.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com