World's largest Tokidoki Unicorno slide now at Changi Airport Terminal 3

The world's first Tokidoki cafe popped up in Singapore in March last year and now, we have the world's largest Unicorno slide. It's part of Changi Airport Terminal 3 (T3)'s The World of Tokidoki activities till May 1, 2019.

Simone Legno, the co-brand founder and artist, was in Singapore to launch the collaboration on March 13.

At T3 Departure Hall, you can join your kids - yes, adults are welcome! - on a 24-metre-long Tokidoki-themed inflatable playground with obstacles, trampoline "donuts" and slide down the world's largest Unicorno slide into a ball pit.

Photo: Changi Airport

Entry is by passes only, which can be redeemed when you spend at least $60 at the airport's public retail or F&B outlets ($80 for supermarkets).

Each pass admits up to two persons: one adult and one child; or two kids for a single entry. Get the details, including the opening hours, here.

Photo: Changi Airport

At T3 Basement 2, opposite Kopitiam food court, step into a colourful Tokidoki show flat that is about the size of a 3-room HDB flat. Here, you'll be welcomed by figurines of Donutella, SANDy, Salary Man, Latte and Stellina - get your camera ready!

Photo: Changi Airport

You can also take home a GIF photo souvenir and vouchers from Changi Airport's online shopping portal iShopChangi at a Tokidoki photo booth located right outside the show flat.

Photo: Changi Airport

Tokidoki fans will not want to leave T3 without getting their hands on exclusive merchandise, including a passport cover, travel packing cubes and matching mother and daughter bags.

This article was first published on Young Parents