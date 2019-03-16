World's largest Tokidoki Unicorno slide now at Changi Airport Terminal 3

PHOTO: Changi Airport
Mar 16, 2019

The world's first Tokidoki cafe popped up in Singapore in March last year and now, we have the world's largest Unicorno slide. It's part of Changi Airport Terminal 3 (T3)'s The World of Tokidoki activities till May 1, 2019.

Simone Legno, the co-brand founder and artist, was in Singapore to launch the collaboration on March 13.

At T3 Departure Hall, you can join your kids - yes, adults are welcome! - on a 24-metre-long Tokidoki-themed inflatable playground with obstacles, trampoline "donuts" and slide down the world's largest Unicorno slide into a ball pit.

Photo: Changi Airport

Entry is by passes only, which can be redeemed when you spend at least $60 at the airport's public retail or F&B outlets ($80 for supermarkets).

Each pass admits up to two persons: one adult and one child; or two kids for a single entry. Get the details, including the opening hours, here.

Photo: Changi Airport

At T3 Basement 2, opposite Kopitiam food court, step into a colourful Tokidoki show flat that is about the size of a 3-room HDB flat. Here, you'll be welcomed by figurines of Donutella, SANDy, Salary Man, Latte and Stellina - get your camera ready!

Photo: Changi Airport

You can also take home a GIF photo souvenir and vouchers from Changi Airport's online shopping portal iShopChangi at a Tokidoki photo booth located right outside the show flat.

Photo: Changi Airport

Tokidoki fans will not want to leave T3 without getting their hands on exclusive merchandise, including a passport cover, travel packing cubes and matching mother and daughter bags. 

