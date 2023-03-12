'Worst hotel in JB': Singaporean finds roaches crawling on bed and minibar

To some, the comfort of your place of accommodation can be just what you need after an exhausting day while travelling.

However, some might not be as lucky to experience this, especially for this traveller who said he found cockroaches crawling around in his hotel room in downtown Johor Bahru.

In a TikTok video uploaded on March 4, small cockroaches could be seen crawling on the mattress and inside the minibar in his hotel room.

This guest identified the hotel Thistle Johor Bahru in his video.

"When we brought up the issue to [the] front desk, they just told me to send them the videos and [gave us] a change of room," the user wrote in the caption.

"They didn't even apologise or at least [do] something to make up for their mistake. Really jialat (terrible)".

In the comment section, the traveller said that this incident happened last month.

Other netizens also seemed to share similar experiences with this same hotel, with one saying that the roaches "were all over the room".

On TripAdvisor, the hotel has an average 3.5-star "very good" rating, with cleanliness scoring the same individually.

In a February review on the website, another traveller also found cockroaches in their hotel room at "broad daylight".

A review all the way back in September last year also said that the hotel was "cockroach infested" and had "poor cleanliness".

AsiaOne has contacted Thistle Johor Bahru and mmmmm_jl for comments.

Bed bug bites

While some Singaporeans might experience bad hotel services when we pay our neighbours a visit, the same could be said for the reverse as well.

In June last year, a Malaysian was "petrified and traumatised" after she was bitten by bed bugs at a hotel in Singapore.

Phia Boo and her friend had stayed in ST Signature at Jalan Besar, which was branded as a "co-living hotel".

In a response given to AsiaOne, ST Signature stated that they had engaged a pest control vendor Autopest Pte Ltd to clean the affected room after the first complaint, where they found "a couple of bed bugs but no eggs".

The hotel also considered the case an "isolated incident" and that the bugs were "very likely" to be brought in with luggage – a claim which Boo refused.

