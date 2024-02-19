'The worst nightmare': Car rental firm repossesses vehicle, finds illegal weapons and contraband cigarettes

A car rental firm repossessed their vehicle over defaulted payments, but it was just the start of their nightmare.

Taking to TikTok on Saturday (Feb 17), MV Auto, which specialises in the sales, rental and repair of continental cars, said that the incident happened before Chinese New Year.

A staff member said that they decided to repossess the Audi hatchback after its hirer owed them around $2,000 in rental fees.

He elaborated in the three-minute video: "Make thousands of calls to them, don't want to pick up.

"Make a police report already, then suddenly out of nowhere start replying, and start repaying a little bit of money. But radio silence again."

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@mcwell.mvauto/video/7336129974052637970?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7252157227077830162[/embed]

The MV employee said that after bringing the car back to their workshop in Kaki Bukit, several police officers paid them a visit the next day.

"That's when we found illegal weapons and over 200 packets of contraband cigarettes," he said, adding that the latter were concealed in the boot of the car.

Some of the weapons found include several samurai swords.

In the video, one man who identified himself as the boss of MV Auto said that this whole ordeal is a "headache".

"This is the worst nightmare," he said. "The worst thing that can happen is someone renting our car and using it for illegal means."

'Great customers, occasional black sheep'

The man described the "end game" of a worst case scenario - the car would be confiscated by the police as part of their investigations.

"By the time they finished, the car's COE had already expired by then," he quipped. "Fingers crossed, maybe not."

Speaking to AsiaOne on Monday (Feb 19), an employee from MV Auto said that the car was not impounded by the police "since they did not find any drugs."

The video has since garnered over 470,000 views.

In the comments, several netizens sympathised with MV Auto's unfortunate situation .

When one of them asked how many customers had delayed rental payment, the car rental firm said that they have "great customers but there will occasionally be black sheep".

"Part of the risk in such a rental business, you can't prevent this," another netizen said.

