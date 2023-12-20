'Wow, I became a taxi': Motorcyclist helps ferry tourist who is late for cruise, wins netizens' hearts

A kind-hearted motorcyclist won netizens' hearts by giving a ride to a tourist so that he can catch his cruise.

TikTok user Sharil Berlandier uploaded a series of videos on Monday (Dec 18) showing how he encountered and ended up helping two men along the side of the road near Marina Bay Sands on Sunday (Dec 17) at around 5 pm.

Upon hearing one of the two men call out to him, Berlandier stopped to see if they needed help.

The man first said that they were having trouble finding a taxi, to which Berlandier replied he was that not sure if a taxi driver would stop here.

The anxious man then explained that they were running late to catch their cruise. He then asked if Berlandier could give them a ride to the Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Berlandier explained that he was initially taken aback by the request.

"My instinct was to say 'I don't have extra helmet' but I did have an extra helmet, so I thought okay lah, why not?" He said.

The motorcyclist shared that he "felt a certain sense of urgency and panic for them" and was compelled to help them because he knew that cruise operators typically do not wait for late passengers.

During the ride, Berlandier chatted with the tourist and learned that he was from Gujrat, India and it was his first day in Singapore with his family.

Berlandier eventually arrived at Marina Bay Cruise Centre and dropped the tourist off.

When the tourist asked how he could return the favour, Berlandier cheekily asked him to subscribe to his YouTube channel, saying, "You will be on video okay?"

Although the motorcyclist retraced his route to pick up the second man, he was unable to find him. Berlandier chalked it up to the man having found a taxi and continued about his day

"Rather than nothing, I'm glad I could help him reach his location faster," he said, referring to the tourist he managed to ferry.

Netizens praised Berlandier's kindness for taking time out of his day to help the tourists.

"You just showed what good hospitality is. Not everything in life is about $$," one TikTok user said.

"We need people like you in the community! Big ups man️, keep doing what you're doing, may God bless you," said another TikTok user.

When asked about how he felt reading the positive comments, Berlandier said: "There are many who said good things and I'm thankful for that, I hope that when people see this they get inspired to help others in need."

Berlandier's TikTok content has previously garnered online attention as well. He was known as the GrabFood rider who asked to jump on customer's trampoline in 2021.

