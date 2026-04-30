WP issues formal reprimand to Pritam, says 'his actions reflected judgement calls he had to make'

A formal letter of reprimand has been issued by the Workers' Party (WP) to its secretary-general, Pritam Singh, following the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings against him.

In a statement on Thursday (April 30), WP said that its Central Executive Committee (CEC) met on April 28 and 29 to consider the report of the disciplinary panel that had looked into Singh's conviction for lying to Parliament.

CEC members Sylvia Lim, Faisal Manap and Singh recused themselves from the meetings.

The statement said that the panel found that, based on the court's findings, Singh contravened two articles of the party constitution.

It added: "The CEC separately considered that, at all material times, Singh did not have any intention to act in a manner contrary to the principles, aims or objects of the Party, or prejudicial to the welfare of the Party and his actions ultimately reflected judgement calls that he had to make.

"In considering the range of potential actions to be taken against Singh, the CEC assessed the totality of the circumstances and has issued a formal letter of reprimand to him."

Earlier this month, WP announced that the disciplinary panel had completed its probe.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com