'I plead not guilty': WP chief Pritam charged with lying to Parliament over former MP Raeesah Khan's case

Leader of the Opposition and Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh was seen arriving at the State Courts at about 10.45am on Tuesday (March 19) morning, The Straits Times reported.

He is currently under a police probe in relation to a controversy involving former WP MP Raeesah Khan.

When The Straits Times asked him why he was at the courts, Singh answered: "Why would someone come to the State Courts?"

In February 2022, Parliament had voted to refer Singh and WP Vice Chair Faisal Manap for further investigations by the public prosecutor following his testimony before the Committee of Privileges.

The committee was convened in November 2021 to look into the case where Khan lied in the House about a sexual assault case.

In the court room on Tuesday, Singh claimed trial after he was read two charges under the Parliament Act, CNA reported.

"I plead not guilty," the WP chief said. He also asked for a four-week adjournment to engage counsel.

According to the charge sheets, on Dec 10, 2021, Singh falsely testified that he wanted Khan to clarify in Parliament that what she told the House on Aug 3, 2021 about having accompanied a rape victim to the police station was untrue.

He is also accused of falsely testifying on Dec 10 and Dec 15 2021, that he wanted Khan to admit to lying in Parliament when he spoke to her on Oct 3, 2021.

If found guilty of lying in response to questions posed by a parliamentary committee, he can be fined up to $7,000 and/or jailed for up to three years or both.

A pre-trial conference hearing has been scheduled for April 17, 9am.

On Tuesday afternoon, Singh posted a statement on his Facebook page, saying that he will be continuing with his Parliamentary duties and town council responsibilities until the "legal process comes to a complete close".

"When I first entered politics some years ago now, I was under no illusion as to the challenges that lay ahead in building a more balanced and democratic political system in Singapore.

"Even as the work continues, it has been my privilege and honour to be part of a Workers' Party team that advances this cause."

Singh also thanked Singaporeans for their support towards the Workers' Party and urged them to "press on".

Advisory issued to Faisal Manap

After considering the evidence, the prosecution said that it has decided not to press any charges against Faisal for his refusal to answer relevant questions that had been put to him by the COP.

Instead, an advisory has been issued to him, said the police in a joint statement with the Attorney General Chambers on Tuesday.

The advisory will inform Faisal of the conduct expected of Members of Parliament under the Act and to refrain from breaching it.

He has acknowledged the advisory, they added.

