WP to expand scheme subsidising residents' home repairs, will unveil Sengkang candidate replacing Raeesah Khan in due course

SINGAPORE — The Workers' Party (WP) will expand to all their wards in Aljunied, Hougang and Sengkang a scheme which provides residents needing household repairs with subsidies of up to $50.

It comes as the cost of living in Singapore increases, WP chief Pritam Singh told media before the party's annual National Day dinner event in Hougang Avenue 5 on Saturday (Aug 13).

The scheme, which was piloted at the start of the year, was targeted at older singles living in WP wards, but will now be offered to all residents on a case-by-case basis, said a WP spokesman.

More than 1,400 residents, WP supporters and members of the public attended the dinner held at an open field next to Block 324.

Former WP chief Low Thia Khiang was also at the event along with all nine WP MPs.

Leader of the Opposition Singh told media that WP MPs will continue to highlight cost of living issues in Parliament.

He also spoke on the party's resumption of outreach activities following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in April this year.

"In East Coast and Marine Parade, the party continues with house visits and activities, which they also did when safe management measures allowed.

"Now many restrictions have been lifted and they will continue with their work," said Mr Singh.

The party contested the two constituencies at the 2020 General Election, losing both GRCs to the incumbent People's Action Party.

WP has also resumed distribution of its newsletter Hammer, said Mr Singh.

Sengkang MP Louis Chua and WP youth wing president Nicole Seah said that the party had expanded its outreach efforts to young people through new media such as podcasts and short-video sharing app TikTok.

WP launched its TikTok account on Aug 5 with a video featuring Mr Low.

https://www.tiktok.com/@thehammertok/video/7131349183520328962

Mr Chua said WP focuses on ground outreach to speak to residents face-to-face to understand their concerns and issues, but also recognises the importance of expanding to all communications channels, especially those relevant to younger people.

When asked about the party's plans to replace former MP Raeesah Khan, who resigned from Parliament in November last year after lying to the House, Mr Singh said the new Sengkang candidate will be unveiled in due course.

Asked about the party's plans for the next general election, which must be held by November 2025, Mr Singh said WP would share which constituencies it intends to contest at the appropriate time.

The Singapore Democratic Party had announced on Tuesday that it would contest Sembawang GRC.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.