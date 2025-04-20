WP introduces 3 new candidates, including startup founder and former US Navy security administrator

The Workers' Party (WP) has unveiled three new candidates for the upcoming General Election.

They are Jackson Au, 35, a communications executive, Paris V. Parameswari, 51, a former US Navy security administrator, and Michael Thng, 37, a startup co-founder and graduate from Harvard Kennedy School.

They were introduced by the party's secretary-general Pritam Singh and chairperson Sylvia Lim at a press conference at its headquarters on Sunday (April 20).

Au, 35, is a senior manager of corporate affairs and marketing with the London Stock Exchange, and was the legislative assistant for former Aljunied MP Leon Perera before the latter resigned.

Au, who is is also part of WP's Youth Wing executive committee, advocated for greater transparency, press freedom and freedom of information laws.

"I believe this is important in speaking truth to power and holding our institutions accountable," he said, adding that he could identify with young Singaporeans who "feel left behind" or "struggle to get good jobs".

"As a young Singaporean myself, I feel the weight of pessimism that many of my generation carry," he said.

'Stepping down to step up'

In her speech introducing Paris, Lim stated that the former had resigned from her role as a US Navy security administrator to contest this election.

"I stepped down from the US Navy to step up for the Workers' Party," Paris later stated.

If elected, she said that she will advocate for ex-offenders to have better job opportunities and removing the social stigma on them.

Paris also stated that she will focus on students and advocated for "student-life balance".

A volunteer with the Singapore Police Force, the Singapore Prison Service and the Institute of Mental Health, she shared that she has "met people from all walks of life" and is able "to easily interact with them and know their concerns".

Helping young Singaporeans

Thng, who has been volunteering with WP for 15 years, is the chief operating officer and co-founder of technology startup, Showdrop.

He had also worked at the Boston Consulting Group from 2016 to 2022 and holds a master's degree in public policy from Harvard Kennedy School.

Thng stated that he will be doing his part to build "a more robust political system", that allow issues to be "raised earlier, addressed more quickly, and tackled more constructively".

Issues which he stated are "dear to (his) heart", include empowering youths and helping young Singaporeans "find ways to get their footing a little earlier in life" in terms of access to housing.

He also expressed his desire to address gaps in the education system, and support the economically vulnerable.

"I step forward hoping to build the momentum that many of my friends and colleagues at the Workers' Party have had for decades. And hopefully I'll be able to do my part to shape a future that will work for Singaporeans and will work for Singapore," he said.

For our GE2025 microsite, visit here.

[[nid:716992]]

candicecai@asiaone.com