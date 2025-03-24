WP will campaign for 'responsible and loyal opposition' in GE2025 to earn seats in Parliament, says Pritam

Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh has said that his party will campaign for a "responsible and loyal opposition to earn elected seats in Parliament".

"In our view, Singapore is better and politically healthier for it," added the Leader of the Opposition and Aljunied GRC MP ahead of the coming general election.

In a Facebook post shared on Sunday (March 24), Singh quoted a published material from Thomas Bellows, to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of Lee Kuan Yew's death.

In the 1970 monographic series, the American professor wrote that the "virtual collapse" of the opposition in 1968 had ironically caused distress among the leadership of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP).

During the general election then, the PAP won in a landslide with only seven out of the 56 parliamentary seats contested.

According to Bellows, the PAP, including founding Prime Minister Lee, had given "serious thought" to "foster" a "loyal opposition" from their own party.

Singh said this "spoke volumes" about Lee's views on how a more balanced political system is one of "national importance".

But he pointed out that it would be "foolish" to expect the PAP of today to "create" an elected opposition.

Singh said: "The PAP would want to win all the seats at general elections and cannot be expected to campaign for checks and balances.

"Only Singaporeans can deliver checks and balances."

The "best legacy" the opposition can "bequeath to the next generation", said Singh, is to campaign for a multiracial society, whatever their differences with the ruling party.

"The Workers' Party must and certainly will," he added.

Singh had said that at least one-third of the elected MPs must be from the opposition, but recently warned of a "real risk of a wipeout".

"In my view, this will have significant, negative implications for Singapore's solidarity, and by extension, national unity," said Singh during the party's annual members' forum on Jan 11.

The WP currently controls two GRCs, Aljunied and Sengkang, as well as Hougang SMC.

Several political observers told the Straits Times in February said the party may be looking to field more than 30 candidates in the 2025 General Election.

