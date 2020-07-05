WP's Raeesah Khan under police probe over alleged Facebook posts on race and religion

The police confirmed that two reports have been lodged against Raeesah Khan from the Workers’ Party (WP) over comments she allegedly made on social media in the past.

The 30-year-old WP candidate is currently contesting in Sengkang GRC in the general election, taking on the People’s Action Party (PAP) in the newly carved-out constituency.

The two police reports were made on July 4 and 5, following Facebook posts that dredged up alleged screenshots of her comment on the outcome of the City Harvest Church trial as well as the individuals who were spotted gathering at Robertson Quay despite the circuit breaker measures.

“She allegedly commented that Singapore law enforcement authorities discriminated against citizens, and that compared to other groups, rich Chinese and white people were treated differently under the law,” the police statement read.

“In the context of a news article on the City Harvest Church ruling, Raeesah Khan allegedly commented that Singapore jailed minorities mercilessly, harassed mosque leaders but let corrupt church leaders who stole SGD50 million walk free, and questioned who had been paid,” the police added.

According to the police, the Attorney-General’s Chambers have advised that an offence of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race under Section 298A of the Penal Code is disclosed.

As such, police investigations are ongoing. AsiaOne has reached out to the WP for comment.

Under Section 298A of the Penal Code, the offence of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, or a fine, or both.

