Wrong food delivery: Man 'feels unsafe', calls police

A Singaporean man made a police report after he found a Deliveroo order mistakenly left at his door last month.

According to Mothership, the man, identified as Lee, "felt unsafe" handling the unfamiliar package and contacted Deliveroo's customer service, who told him to keep or dispose of the food.

A picture of the delivery receipt indicated that the order included tomato soup noodles, vinegar black fungus and chicken wings from noodle chain Tamjai Samgor.

While the receipt had the original customer's name, it did not have the intended address for the delivery.

He said that when he requested to speak with the customer service manager, the call agent left him on hold for five minutes before hanging up.

He then called the police, who helped him dispose of the food, and also lodged a report.

When contacted by AsiaOne, the police confirmed that an officer helped Lee dispose off the delivery and added that there was no offence and no investigation regarding this incident.

Lee also filed a formal complaint with the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case), who said it only assists with negotiations and mediation regarding contractual disputes and that Lee's case was not under their preview, Mothership reported.

When Lee reached out to Deliveroo again, he was told that the order was mistakenly delivered to him due to an operational error and hygiene concerns prevented the food delivery platform from collecting back the order.

"I am not seeking compensation — only to raise awareness about how delivery mistakes are pushed onto the public, and how our current system leaves people unprotected," Mothership quoted him as saying.

A Deliveroo spokesperson told AsiaOne that the company is aware of the incident and understands the concern raised.

"In some instances, customers may request for the food to be left outside their door for convenience or safety, which is why occasional confusion can occur," the spokesperson said.

On Reddit, netizens expressed their disbelief and ridiculed Lee's actions.

"What is this guy on about? He needs a IMH appointment," one comment said.

"No wonder the police are overworked," another comment said.

