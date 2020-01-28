Wuhan virus: 2 new confirmed cases in Singapore, bringing total to 7; no entry or transit for new visitors from Hubei

SINGAPORE - Two new cases of Wuhan virus have been confirmed in Singapore, bringing the total number of infected people here to seven, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday (Jan 28).

With three confirmed cases within the last 24 hours, the trend of infection among Chinese nationals from Wuhan's Hubei province in Singapore is accelerating, in line with the sharp increase in global infection rates, said the ministry.

This presents a heightened risk to Singapore, although there is as yet no evidence that the virus has spread in the community.

So new restrictions will include no entry or transit for travellers with passports issued in Hubei or those who have travelled there recently.

In addition, there are about 2,000 recent travellers from Hubei who are in Singapore, and those assessed to be of higher risk and with a recent travel history to Hubei will be quarantined.

Quarantine orders have legal force, with severe penalties for non-compliance, including possible jail time.

Announcing enhanced measures on Tuesday, the authorities said that they apply to three groups: recent travellers from Hubei already in Singapore; returning residents of Singapore or long-term pass holders with travel history to Hubei or with China passports issued in Hubei, and new visitors with a travel history to Hubei or China passports issued in Hubei.

Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, is the capital city of Hubei province.