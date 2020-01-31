Wuhan virus: 3 more confirmed cases in Singapore, bringing total to 13

The latest patients are all in stable condition and warded in isolation rooms at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Chang Ai-Lien
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Three more people have tested positive for the Wuhan virus in Singapore.

All are Chinese nationals from Wuhan, and there is no evidence of community spread in Singapore, the Health Ministry said on Thursday (Jan 30).

The latest patients are all in stable condition and warded in isolation rooms at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. They are:

  •  A 31-year-old woman who arrived in Singapore on Jan 22. She was a travelling companion to someone who had been confirmed as having the virus earlier, and had been quarantined from Sunday.
  •  A 37-year-old woman who arrived in Singapore with her family on Jan 22.

She developed symptoms on Sunday and took a taxi to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Wednesday.

Before being hospitalised, she stayed at Village Hotel Sentosa, Hotel 81 Princess and Home Suite View Hotel, both in Geylang. She had visited Orchard Road and Geylang, and had travelled by taxi.

  • A 73-year-old woman who arrived in Singapore on Jan 21.

As for the 10 earlier cases, none is critically ill, all remain in stable condition, and most are improving.

As of noon on Thursday, 164 of the suspected cases have tested negative for the Wuhan coronavirus, with test results for the remaining 49 cases pending; and MOH had identified 170 close contacts.

Of the 139 who are still in Singapore, 135 have been contacted and are being quarantined or isolated. Efforts are ongoing to contact the remaining four people.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

