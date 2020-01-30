Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1

Read also

While it stressed that there are enough masks here for those who need it, the authorities are sourcing for new mask suppliers, amid a global shortage, and ramping up new supplies from traditional suppliers.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), which has working round-the-clock to pack the masks, will work with the People's Association to distribute the masks.

The SAF did a similar exercise during the haze crisis in 2013. Back then, over one million masks were given out through grassroots channels.

There are currently 10 confirmed cases in Singapore, all tourists from Hubei province.

Health experts here have said that there is no community spread of the Wuhan virus here, so there is no need for people who are well to wear masks.

Therefore, four masks per family should be enough, since it's unlikely for the everyone to be sick.

If there are a number of people who are unwell in the same family and there’s concern, they can call for assistance and help, and dedicated ambulances will be activated, the authorities said.