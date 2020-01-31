Wuhan virus: Govt cracks down on mask profiteers, retailer Deen Express queried on alleged inflated prices

SINGAPORE - The authorities are cracking down on profiteers, following complaints that some businesses and individuals have been selling face masks for grossly inflated prices amid a surge in demand.

The Government’s Price Controller on Thursday (Jan 30) asked a retailer at 313 @ Somerset mall to explain the basis for the selling prices of its masks, giving it until next Monday to respond.

A packet of 10 surgical masks usually costs around $5 and 20 N95 masks cost about $40. But the masks sold at the Orchard Road store, Deen Express, are alleged to cost much more.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a statement that a letter of demand was issued to the retailer and it must provide information such as its cost price and profit margins or face a fine, though it did not state how much the shop had been selling masks for. Deen Express could not be reached for comment.

Letters of demand have also been sent to e-commerce platforms Lazada, Carousell and Qoo10 to request information on any potential profiteers on their platforms, MTI said.

If they do not comply, they can be fined up to $10,000 for the first offence, and up to $20,000 for the second and subsequent offences.

“Profiteering is highly irresponsible and damaging in these uncertain times,” the ministry said.

MTI will work closely with the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) and the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore to monitor the situation and investigate any unfair and anti-competitive practices.

Consumers can report any errant sellers to Case by calling 6100-0315.

Surgical and N95 masks have become highly sought after in recent weeks as the Wuhan virus – which has killed 170 people and infected more than 7,000 people in China – has prompted consumers to clear shops of products used to prevent its spread.

Singapore’s Ministry of Health also announced on Thursday night that the Republic has three more confirmed cases of people down with the virus. All are Chinese nationals from Wuhan in China.