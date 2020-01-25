Wuhan virus: Man on Scoot flight from Singapore to China sent for further tests, all passengers isolated

A passenger from a flight by Singapore Airlines’ budget arm Scoot that departed from Singapore to China on Friday (Jan 24) has been taken for further tests, in a bid by authorities to prevent the further spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

In a statement on Saturday, Scoot said that a passenger on flight TR 188 had to be sent for further blood tests after the flight landed in Hangzhou, China on Friday.

All 314 passengers on the flight have been isolated at the airport until the blood test results are released. It is not known how many Singaporeans were on the flight.

Upon landing at Hangzhou International Airport, all passengers on the flight had to undergo “enhanced health screening”, said Scoot, adding that passengers sent for blood tests had to go for additional screening as well.

“All passengers and crew of TR188 24 January 2020 have been isolated at the airport until the blood test results are out,” said a Scoot spokesman.

In its statement on Saturday, Scoot said that it wanted to clarify the “online conversation” about flight TR188. Due to the temporary suspension of all public transport networks in China’s Hubei province, the carrier cancelled all flights between Singapore and Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, from Jan 23 to Feb 2.

Those who had booked these cancelled flights were given three options: fly to Wuhan on a later date, re-route their flight to other destinations within China, Macau or Hong Kong, or get a full refund.

Out of the 314 passengers on flight TR188, about 110 were passengers who had originally planned to fly to Wuhan, but chose the option of re-routing their flight to Hangzhou.