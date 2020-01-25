Wuhan virus: MFA in touch with 35 Singaporeans in Wuhan, all are safe

There are 35 Singaporeans in Wuhan who are in touch with Singapore's Foreign Ministry.

They are all well, MFA said in a statement on Saturday (Jan 25).

All Singaporeans currently in China are advised to register with MFA so that they can receive updated information and consular assistance where necessary, the ministry added.

Singaporeans should avoid all travel to Hubei province in China, including its capital city of Wuhan from where a virus outbreak that has killed more than 40 people originated from.

The virus, which was first reported about last December, has also infected more than 1,200 people.

Singapore confirmed its first case on Thursday (Jan 23) and two more cases on Friday (Jan 24), bringing the total to three.

Suspected and confirmed cases have also surfaced in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Macau, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe and the United States.

MFA said in its statement that Singaporeans are advised to regularly check the Ministry of Heath's website to get the latest updates about the virus.

They are also advised to check the websites of the PRC National Health Commission and the World Health Organisation to stay up-to-date on the virus situation in China.

Singaporeans in China who need consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Beijing, its Consulates-General in China, or the MFA's duty office, the ministry added.

Singapore confirms another 2 new Wuhan virus cases on Friday (Jan 24). This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 3 in the country. Here’s what we know so far. https://str.sg/JcnR Posted by The Straits Times on Friday, 24 January 2020

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.