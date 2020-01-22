Wuhan virus: MOH sets up multi-ministry taskforce, advises against non-essential trips to Wuhan

SINGAPORE - A multi-ministry task force is being set up to tackle the mystery Wuhan virus, should it hit Singapore shores.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) made this announcement on Wednesday (Jan 22) and also advised people to avoid non-essential travel to Wuhan, as the situation worsens in China and new cases surface in further afield.

This comes ahead of the Chinese New Year weekend, when a large number of travellers are expected to fly to and from China, increasing the chances of the infection spreading.

Three new suspected cases have also been detected in Singapore and are under investigation, the ministry said. Seven others have been cleared.

In China, nine people have died so far from the disease, and the number of cases rose to 450 on Wednesday.

MOH said that all travellers should monitor their health closely for two weeks upon return to Singapore and seek medical attention promptly if they feel unwell.

They should also inform their doctor of their travel history.

Those who have fever or symptoms such as cough and runny nose should wear a mask and call the clinic ahead of their visit.