Wuhan virus: No need to avoid places where people suspected or confirmed to have virus have been

A photo taken on Jan 26, 2020, shows pedestrians at Orchard Road.
PHOTO: ST PHOTO/KELLY HUI
Clara Chong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The authorities have said there is no need to avoid places where people suspected or confirmed to have the Wuhan coronavirus have been.

The government advisory, published on its Facebook page on Saturday (Feb 1), comes as a WhatsApp message has been circulating with a list of places allegedly visited by people suspected or confirmed to have the Wuhan coronavirus.

"This is false. There is no need to avoid places where persons with suspected or confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus have been," the notice said.

"The risk of infection from transient contact, such as in public places, is low. There is also currently no evidence of community spread."

Meanwhile, the National Environment Agency (NEA) also published a similar advisory on Saturday.

UPDATE ON THE WUHAN CORONAVIRUS - FALSE RUMOURS: There is a WhatsApp message circulating around with a list of alleged...

Posted by Gov.sg on Friday, 31 January 2020

There is a text message circulating on a list of places to avoid due to reports of areas that have been exposed to...

Posted by National Environment Agency (NEA) on Saturday, 1 February 2020

The agency assured the public that its officers have been liaising closely and providing support to residents and owners of premises to ensure that cleaning and disinfection are done according to the NEA's guidelines.

The NEA has also issued sanitation and hygiene advisories to places frequented by the public, such as hotels, food and beverage outlets and hawker centres.

"There is no need for members of the public to avoid these places. We advise members of the public to not speculate and/or spread unfounded rumours," the NEA said on Facebook.

The public should refer to official sources of information for updates on the Wuhan coronavirus, such as the Ministry of Health's website and the Gov.sg website.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Wuhan virus NEA (National Environment Agency) Ministry of Health fake news

TRENDING

Want to rid your home of lizards? Here are some easy tips from a new mum!
Want to rid your home of lizards? Here are some easy tips from a new mum!
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
Wuhan virus: No need to avoid places where people suspected or confirmed to have virus have been
Wuhan virus: No need to avoid places where people suspected or confirmed to have virus have been
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Gossip mill: Former addict Mark Lee bans gambling at home - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Former addict Mark Lee bans gambling at home - and other entertainment news this week
Deadly bird flu outbreak among chickens in China, near coronavirus epicentre
Deadly bird flu outbreak among chickens in China, near coronavirus epicentre
Singapore confirms 2 more Wuhan virus cases, including 2nd Singaporean woman on Scoot flight from Wuhan
Singapore confirms 2 more Wuhan virus cases, including 2nd Singaporean woman on Scoot flight from Wuhan
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Teen mum holding 5-month-old daughter jumps off hospital building in Malaysia
Teen mum holding 5-month-old daughter jumps off hospital building in Malaysia
2 years on with BlueSG: Has electric vehicle car sharing improved in Singapore?
2 years on with BlueSG: Has electric vehicle car sharing improved in Singapore?
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch

Home Works

Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home

SERVICES