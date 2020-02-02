Wuhan virus: No need to avoid places where people suspected or confirmed to have virus have been

SINGAPORE - The authorities have said there is no need to avoid places where people suspected or confirmed to have the Wuhan coronavirus have been.

The government advisory, published on its Facebook page on Saturday (Feb 1), comes as a WhatsApp message has been circulating with a list of places allegedly visited by people suspected or confirmed to have the Wuhan coronavirus.

"This is false. There is no need to avoid places where persons with suspected or confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus have been," the notice said.

"The risk of infection from transient contact, such as in public places, is low. There is also currently no evidence of community spread."

Meanwhile, the National Environment Agency (NEA) also published a similar advisory on Saturday.

The agency assured the public that its officers have been liaising closely and providing support to residents and owners of premises to ensure that cleaning and disinfection are done according to the NEA's guidelines.

The NEA has also issued sanitation and hygiene advisories to places frequented by the public, such as hotels, food and beverage outlets and hawker centres.

"There is no need for members of the public to avoid these places. We advise members of the public to not speculate and/or spread unfounded rumours," the NEA said on Facebook.

The public should refer to official sources of information for updates on the Wuhan coronavirus, such as the Ministry of Health's website and the Gov.sg website.

