Wuhan virus: Scoot to suspend all flights between Singapore and China from Feb 8

Scoot stepped up its precautionary measures in line with those announced by the Government on Jan 31, 2020.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Toh Ting Wei
The Straits Times

Local budget carrier Scoot will suspend all flights between Singapore and mainland China from Feb 8, amid the growing severity of the Wuhan virus outbreak.

Scoot had said early on Friday (Jan 31) that it would suspend flights to 11 cities and reduce flights to eight other cities, but had stepped up its precautionary measures in line with those announced by the Government later in the day.

Measures that the authorities announced to limit the spread of the Wuhan virus include the barring of all travellers arriving from mainland China who had been there in the past 14 days from entry or transit in Singapore.

Scoot currently operates 100 weekly flights to 18 points in China, excluding Wuhan.

It said that before Feb 8, some flights to China, such as those to Guangzhou and Qingdao, will be operating on reduced frequencies before the suspension kicks in till late March.

Between Feb 2 and Feb 7, the flights operating to and from China will have limited in-flight services with no sales of food and beverage items.

All customers will be provided with a food pack, including water.

Customers booked on flights affected by the schedule change will receive a refund, said Scoot.

The operator added: "Scoot will continue to closely monitor the coronavirus situation as the health and safety of our passengers and employees are our highest priority.

"For now, Scoot flights between Singapore and all mainland China destinations after the above-stated suspension period will continue to operate as scheduled."

Scoot is a member of the Singapore Airlines Group, which also includes Singapore Airlines and SilkAir.

The two latter carriers also announced earlier on Friday that it will reduce the number of flights to mainland China in February, subject to regulatory approvals.

In a Facebook post on Friday, SIA said that the airline as well as SilkAir would be cancelling some flights between Singapore and cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Xiamen, Chengdu and Chongqing.

[Travel Advisory] REDUCTION IN SINGAPORE AIRLINES AND SILKAIR FLIGHT CAPACITY TO MAINLAND CHINA Singapore Airlines and...

Posted by Singapore Airlines on Thursday, 30 January 2020

Affected customers will be notified and rebooked on other flights, SIA said.

SIA currently operates 56 weekly flights to Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai, while SilkAir operates 36 weekly flights to Chengdu, Chongqing, Shenzhen and Xiamen.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Wuhan virus Airlines

TRENDING

First Singaporean confirmed to have Wuhan virus; she was on Scoot flight from Wuhan
First Singaporean confirmed to have Wuhan virus; she was on Scoot flight from Wuhan
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Watsons and Guardian sold out? Here are 5 alternatives to buy surgical masks in Singapore
Watsons and Guardian sold out? Here are 5 alternatives to buy surgical masks in Singapore
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed entry or transit to Singapore
Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed entry or transit to Singapore

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home

SERVICES