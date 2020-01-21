Wuhan virus: Singapore expands temperature screening to all travellers arriving from China

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Jan 20) that it is stepping up precautionary measures against the mysterious Wuhan virus in anticipation of more travellers in the lead-up to the Chinese New Year holidays.

The expanded measures include temperature screening for all travellers arriving from China at Changi Airport and issuing health advisory notices to them from Wednesday.

Previously, only travellers from the Chinese city of Wuhan were screened, and the advisory notices were not issued.

Together with the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, the MOH has also developed a joint clinical guidance about the disease and given them out to emergency department and infectious diseases physicians, as well as public sector hospital laboratories, to better prepare them for cases here.

The moves come even as the seventh suspected case in Singapore was identified on Monday, and more than 200 people have already been diagnosed with the new Sars-like virus in China, with cases also reported in Beijing and the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.