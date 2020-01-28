Wuhan virus: University students move out of campus residences designated as quarantine centres

Students move their belongings to their new block at Prince George's Park Residences on Jan 27, 2020.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Allocated government quarantine facilities in Singapore - such as chalets and university hostels - can accommodate about 1,000 people, should there be a need to do so.

At a press conference on Monday morning (Jan 27), Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said hostels at three universities have been designated as government quarantine facilities.

“I apologised to the students for the inconvenience and seek their understanding. This is part of our national response. I think as part of this national response, we just want to get the facilities ready,” he said.

“We hope it won’t happen but should there be more contact tracing and more confirmed cases, we will need the facilities.”

The affected student quarters include some of the blocks at the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Prince George’s Park Residences, the Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) Graduate Hall 1, and the Singapore Management University’s (SMU) Prinsep Street Residences.

Mr Ong said he did not have the exact number of students affected by the move.

He added that a few more hostels will be affected, and his ministry will make a separate announcement in time to come.

Foreign students will continue to stay in different hostels, while local students are encouraged to stay home during this period.

On Monday, students at the affected hostels were seen packing up their belongings and lugging bulky bags and suitcases out of some living quarters at local universities after the schools issued notices demanding them to vacate their rooms in less than 24 hours.

Several blocks at the NUS' Prince George's Park Residences have been designated a quarantine centre. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Their student residences are being converted into government quarantine facilities for isolating individuals under a quarantine order.

This comes as quarantine centres across the island are being prepared as Singapore fights the spread of the Wuhan virus.

The notices for the students to move out were sent on Sunday, giving them a day to move out.

Several blocks at the NUS’ Prince George’s Park Residences have been designated a quarantine centre in a notice seen by The Straits Times.

In the notice, the university sought the cooperation of all students staying in Residence 2, which comprises blocks 5, 6, 7 and 8, to vacate their rooms no later than 11am on Monday.

Prince George’s Park Residences caters to both undergraduate and graduate students.

Residents, mostly foreign students, had to ensure that all their belongings were cleared out of the rooms, as anything found left behind after the deadline will be removed by the management.

ST understands that they are allocated rooms in other blocks, but within Prince George’s Park Residences.

When ST visited the student housing estate early on Monday morning, students were seen moving out of their rooms.

Students move their belongings to their new block at Prince George's Park Residences on Jan 27, 2020. PHOTO: The Straits Times

One undergraduate from China, who is in his second year at NUS and stayed at block 6 for the past five months, said the decision to convert their campus housing into quarantine facilities overnight was sudden.

“For foreign students, this is like our home. We’ve already settled in, but they expected us to pack everything at short notice and move to the next block,” said the 20-year-old who, like the others interviewed by ST, declined to give his name.

One Malaysian undergraduate, who is in his second year at NUS and previously stayed at block 6 for the past six months, said residents received an e-mail about the eviction around 2pm on Sunday.

“Many of us were shocked because when we moved in, we were not informed of the possibility that our blocks would be turned into a quarantine site,” he said, adding that some students are still away for the long Chinese New Year weekend.

A cleaner cleans a vacated room at block 6 of Prince George's Park Residences on Jan 27, 2020. PHOTO: The Straits Times

These facilities will be thoroughly cleaned. Some cleaners interviewed told ST that they were called back on the third day of Chinese New Year, to clean the rooms.

In the letter to affected students, Mr Sng Jin Soon, director of the university’s Office of Housing Services, said: “Your swift cooperation and understanding will afford the Prince George’s Park Residences team sufficient time to carry out cleaning/sterilisation of the room before letting the person under quarantine to move in.”

He added that "alternative room arrangements will be made during this period to facilitate your move to your new accommodation", noting that these arrangements may not be similar to what they had previously, such as moving into non-air conditioned rooms.

The university said its management office will be in touch with residents to follow-up on any adjustment of hostel fees when the quarantine situation stabilised. It apologised for the short notice and sought the residents’ understanding as it manages the matter.

Over at NTU, residents at Graduate Hall 1 were requested to vacate by 3pm on Monday.

A notice seen by ST stated that they will be reallocated rooms at other halls of residence. Those who are not contactable by 1pm would have their personal items moved to their allocated rooms by the university.

Hall officers will follow up with the affected residents on the move to their new accommodation, including any adjustment in hostel fees.

Residents were also advised that their new rooms would not be similar to their current ones, according to the letter.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Wuhan virus Universities Ministry of Health

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: Singapore confirms 5th case; patient from Wuhan stayed at her family&#039;s home in Ceylon Road
Wuhan virus: Singapore confirms 5th case; patient from Wuhan stayed at her family's home in Ceylon Road
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Wuhan virus: University students move out of campus residences designated as quarantine centres
Wuhan virus: University students move out of campus residences designated as quarantine centres
Confusion as WHO corrects China virus global risk level
Confusion as WHO corrects China virus global risk level
Wuhan virus: Experts warn against complacency in Indonesia
Wuhan virus: Experts warn against complacency in Indonesia
Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for &#039;tasty&#039; bats
Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for 'tasty' bats
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
China&#039;s President Xi Jinping warns Wuhan virus spread is &#039;accelerating&#039;, country facing &#039;grave situation&#039;
China's President Xi Jinping warns Wuhan virus spread is 'accelerating', country facing 'grave situation'
Actress Lee Sinje turns 44 as she jokes that she is &#039;a plain and simple housewife&#039;
Actress Lee Sinje turns 44 as she jokes that she is 'a plain and simple housewife'
Kneeling down to &#039;bai nian&#039;? &#039;Twinning&#039; on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Kneeling down to 'bai nian'? 'Twinning' on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
8 guys reveal the real reasons why they cheat, and they have nothing to do with sex
8 guys reveal the real reasons why they cheat, and they have nothing to do with sex
&#039;Tis the season not to skip sex: Try these positions when you&#039;re tired
'Tis the season not to skip sex: Try these positions when you're tired

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES