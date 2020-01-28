Wuhan virus: University students move out of campus residences designated as quarantine centres

SINGAPORE - Allocated government quarantine facilities in Singapore - such as chalets and university hostels - can accommodate about 1,000 people, should there be a need to do so.

At a press conference on Monday morning (Jan 27), Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said hostels at three universities have been designated as government quarantine facilities.

“I apologised to the students for the inconvenience and seek their understanding. This is part of our national response. I think as part of this national response, we just want to get the facilities ready,” he said.

“We hope it won’t happen but should there be more contact tracing and more confirmed cases, we will need the facilities.”

The affected student quarters include some of the blocks at the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Prince George’s Park Residences, the Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) Graduate Hall 1, and the Singapore Management University’s (SMU) Prinsep Street Residences.

Mr Ong said he did not have the exact number of students affected by the move.

He added that a few more hostels will be affected, and his ministry will make a separate announcement in time to come.

Foreign students will continue to stay in different hostels, while local students are encouraged to stay home during this period.

On Monday, students at the affected hostels were seen packing up their belongings and lugging bulky bags and suitcases out of some living quarters at local universities after the schools issued notices demanding them to vacate their rooms in less than 24 hours.

Several blocks at the NUS' Prince George's Park Residences have been designated a quarantine centre. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Their student residences are being converted into government quarantine facilities for isolating individuals under a quarantine order.

This comes as quarantine centres across the island are being prepared as Singapore fights the spread of the Wuhan virus.