WWII relic found at Ang Mo Kio construction site, removed by police and SAF bomb disposal unit

An unexploded World War II relic was safely removed from a construction site in Ang Mo Kio.

The police told AsiaOne they received a report at around 5.45pm yesterday (June 28) about the war relic discovery along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 towards Marymount Road during excavation works.

"The Singapore Police Force worked with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit and the item was established to be a World War II unexploded ordnance," they said.

The police added that it was moved away for disposal after it was assessed to be safe for handling.

"No danger was posed to the public," they said.

Last September, a WWII bomb was discovered at a construction site in Upper Bukit Timah Road, which led to the evacuation of thousands of residents living in the vicinity.

The 100kg war relic, believed to be one of the largest wartime munitions unearthed in Singapore, was later successfully detonated by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit days after its discovery.

