Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg 'so damn cringe'

Xiaxue has landed herself in the midst of a social media storm again. This time, she's got beef with climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

The 35-year-old blogger was slammed by netizens after she posted an Instagram story calling 16-year-old Greta "so damn cringe".

Xiaxue's criticism of Greta came after the teenager's emotional speech during the United Nations Climate Action Summit on Sept 23.

Calling on world leaders to take action and stop climate change, Greta teared up as she said, "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, and yet, I'm one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing."

Besides raw emotion, Greta also delivered sobering statistics about carbon emissions, imploring world leaders to "tell it like it is" and come up with better solutions.

Greta's speech was lauded as powerful and electrifying by many, including Time magazine, but Xiaxue was not one of them.

Besides labelling Greta as "cringe", the blogger, who has over 607,000 followers on Instagram, also took issue with Greta's passion for environmental issues, saying, "can we please just stop it with these young kids who are so freaking passionate over issues that they view so one-dimensionally".

She then went on to make fun of Greta's tears, asking, "Is climate change going to stop because of her crying?"

Naturally, her comments resulted in backlash from Singaporean netizens.

While some found her attack on Greta embarrassing, others speculated that she was simply courting controversy to remain relevant.

Oh my god breathing the same air as Xiaxue gives me second hand embarrassment....... — 🌻 (@niosuccs) September 25, 2019

Guys Xiaxue built a reputation of saying mean, hateful things so people reacting to them is precisely her intention.

So IDK don't bother getting enragedlah can — Erna Mahyuni (@ernamh) September 25, 2019

In a world where influencers are popping up every second, one must go the extend to remain relevant. Sad to see she chose to be rude, just to stand out. — Syukri LeBeau (@SHOOKyourWORLD) September 25, 2019

As the criticism against Xiaxue mounted, she continued to fan the flames, posting a string of Instagram stories that hit back at hate comments and labelling the people calling her out as "greenies" and "giant hypocrites".

She also stood by her initial comments, saying, "That crying girl is cringe AF and nothing you say can make me change my mind."

No matter how Xiaxue feels about Greta and her speech, there's no denying that the teenager's tears and passion have made a very real impact on others.

Greta has been at the forefront of a global environmental movement inspiring young people from all around the world to take to the streets and demand change.

In fact, we've seen it on our own shores, with the very first Singapore Climate Rally that was held on Sept 22.

That's not all. Greta has also been chastising politicians left and right and demanding more accountability from the people in power.

To put things into perspective, while Xiaxue has been busy supporting Donald Trump and posting Carrie Wong's leaked texts, Greta has been too busy changing the world to pay haters any mind.

But don’t waste your time giving them any more attention.

The world is waking up. Change is coming wether they like it or not.

See you in the streets this Friday!#fridaysforfuture #schoolstrike4climate #climatestrike #aspiepower — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 25, 2019

