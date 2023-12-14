Ya Kun and King of Prawn Noodles at Jurong Point suspended after hygiene breaches: SFA

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has suspended the licences of two eateries in Jurong Point for two weeks over food hygiene issues.

The licences of Ya Kun Family Cafe and King of Prawn Noodles will be suspended from Dec 13 to Dec 26, SFA said on Wednesday (Dec 13).

Both eateries each accumulated 12 demerit points within 12 months as they failed to keep their premises free of infestations in two instances.

They were also fined $800 each.

According to the SFA, all food handlers working in these two eateries are required to re-attend and pass the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Food Safety Course Level 1, before they can resume work.

Both eateries must also make sure that all food hygiene officers working in the affected premises re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 3.

"SFA takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers," the authority said.

"SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act," it added.

Members of the public who wish to provide feedback regarding poor food safety practices at food establishments may do so via the online feedback form or call the SFA Contact Centre at 68052871.

