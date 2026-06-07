Yacht catches fire at Sentosa marina; witness reports small explosions

A fire broke out on a yacht berthed at Sentosa Cove on Sunday (June 7) morning, with the vessel seen engulfed in flames and thick smoke billowing into the air.

An eyewitness who goes by the handle Dontellufishing said in his TikTok livestream the incident occurred at One15 Marina Club at Sentosa Cove.

He said he had set out on a jet ski at around 7am for a fishing trip when he spotted the fire at around 8.45am and returned for a closer look.

"I just hope nobody gets hurt, especially the crew, (as there) were many small explosions," he said.

The eyewitness added that the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were already at the scene.

He approached an officer to ask whether the fire was likely to spread and was informed that it was possible, before being advised to move further away from the scene as a precaution.

"Props to the firefighters for helping out. I wouldn't dare go so close," he said.

He also explained in the video that several yachts near the burning vessel were towed away, and that he couldn't return to shore because of the fire.

"The fire is dangerous because many of the boats at One15 Marina contain wooden furnishings and fibreglass, which can be highly flammable," he said.

In the video, an SCDF marine rescue vessel can be seen arriving at the scene at around 9.55am.

It is unclear if there were any injuries.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police and SCDF for more information.

[[nid:737510]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com