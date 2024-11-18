Yakult auntie dies after man punched her in Sengkang

A 70-year-old Yakult delivery woman died a week after she was attacked by a man.

She was making a delivery at Block 272B Sengkang Central on Oct 29 when he punched her on the right side of her face, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The attacker, 30-year-old Lim Chuan Xun, had also allegedly hurled vulgarities at the elderly woman.

Despite bleeding from her head, she tried to contact the customers living at the next block to collect their drinks, the woman's daughter told Mothership.

Noticing her bloodied shirt and swollen forehead, some passers-by called the police and an ambulance.

The elderly woman was rushed to Sengkang General Hospital.

While en route to hospital, she was still able to give her statement to the police. Upon reaching the hospital, however, she felt dizzy and nauseous.

A brain scan revealed the severity of her injuries — she could become paralysed or bedridden, doctors told her family members.

The elderly woman fell into a coma and stayed in the intensive care unit for about a week.

On Nov 6, she died after developing a fever as well as breathing difficulties.

She was cremated on Nov 10.

A family member told Shin Min that the elderly woman had raised her three children single-handedly after her husband died in 1987.

Besides delivering Yakult for 33 years, she juggled other jobs to make ends meet.

The deceased was supposed to go on a holiday with her daughter, but she had wanted to work the night before their flight.

Attacker charged in court

The man who attacked the elderly woman was charged in court on Nov 15.

He was handed a total of six charges, including one for voluntarily causing grievous hurt to the victim.

The other five charges include two charges under the under the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA), one charge of affray, one charge of rash act endangering the life of others, as well as one charge of refusing to sign a recorded statement.

Some of these charges were related to separate incidents that took place in 2023 and 2024.

If convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, he may face a jail term of up to 10 years and may also be fined or caned.

His case will be heard in court again on Nov 22.

