Yale-NUS suspended student charged with filming upskirt and shower videos of women on campus

SINGAPORE - The Yale-NUS student who was charged in court on Tuesday (Oct 1) with taking upskirt videos of women and filming them showering on campus had been suspended since March.

The liberal arts college confirmed on Thursday morning that the accused is its student who had been suspended.

"Brandon Lee Bing Xiang, a student at Yale-NUS College, has been charged in court for insulting the modesty of a fellow student," Professor Joanne Roberts, executive vice-president of academic affairs at Yale-NUS College said in response to media queries.

"He was suspended the day after the College was notified about the incident in March 2019."

The college declined to provide more information on the 26-year-old.

"The matter is currently before the courts and it would not be appropriate for the college to comment further on Lee's case," said Prof Roberts.

Lee allegedly used a smartphone to film at least four women, and faces 24 counts of intruding on a woman's privacy to insult her modesty.

Court documents say the offences took place between August 2017 and March 3 this year.

Prof Roberts said that the college has reached out to the affected female students to render support.