Yarwood Ave good class bungalow up for sale again at same $23m guide price

Located at 18A Yarwood Avenue, the two-storey bungalow is a resort-like, Balinese-styled home with a basement and swimming pool. It will be auctioned again next week.
PHOTO: Knight Frank
Fiona Lam
The Business Times

SINGAPORE - A good class bungalow (GCB) in Kilburn Estate in District 21 will be put on the market again at an unchanged guide price of $23 million, marketing agent Knight Frank Singapore said on Tuesday (Oct 8).

The guide price works out to about $1,216 per square foot, based on a land area of 18,911 sq ft. It is an owner's sale. A public auction for the bungalow will be held on Oct 16 at 2.30pm at Amara Hotel, Level 3.

Located at 18A Yarwood Avenue, the two-storey property is a resort-like, Balinese-styled home with a floor area of 9,095 square feet (sq ft). Its 999-year leasehold tenure started from May 7, 1879.

It has five en-suite bedrooms, a car porch, sheltered terraces, a basement, a swimming pool, a landscaped garden and a koi pond.

Its earlier sale attempt took place less than a month ago at a Sept 18 auction. "It was not successful because we had less than a week of marketing due to late instruction," Sharon Lee, director and head of auction at Knight Frank Singapore, told The Business Times.

"The property has an accessible price point for a GCB of its calibre and is within reach for those looking to live in a home that is limited in supply," Ms Lee said.

The bungalow is about 10 minutes' walk from King Albert Park MRT. Bukit Timah Plaza, KAP Shopping Mall and Sime Darby Centre are also nearby, with amenities such as supermarkets, a movie threatre and eateries.

Successful sales of properties along the same stretch include a home at 19 Yarwood Avenue, which sold for $22.15 million in February this year and 21B Yarwood Avenue, which transacted for $19.4 million in March 2018, said Knight Frank. The properties sat on land areas of 19,030 sq ft and 16,156 sq ft respectively.

Other residential properties available at Knight Frank's Oct 16 auction include a freehold 5,048 sq ft apartment at Lien Towers near Holland Village MRT station with a $8.98 million guide price. A 3,476 sq ft penthouse in The Coast at Sentosa Cove will also be up for sale, at $6 million.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
landed property Property market / sector

TRENDING

ITE student stabs schoolmate as dispute turns violent
ITE student stabs schoolmate as dispute turns violent
$50,000 lost to &#039;angpow&#039; scammer in Malaysia
$50,000 lost to 'angpow' scammer in Malaysia
Thai Airways defends food service after passenger complains on Facebook
Thai Airways defends food service after passenger complains on Facebook
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
Netizens accuse Faye Wong&#039;s 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Netizens accuse Faye Wong's 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
4 members of Indian family drown trying to take selfie in river
4 members of Indian family drown trying to take selfie in river
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend&#039;s third &#039;testicle&#039; - a tumour
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle' - a tumour
Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square

LIFESTYLE

5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that&#039;s not USS Halloween Horror Nights
Cheap thrills that are just as scary as USS Halloween Horror Nights
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms &amp; other deals this week
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms & other deals this week

Home Works

How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

China dad tries to beat daughter&#039;s puppy to death over mounting vet bill
China dad tries to beat daughter's puppy to death over mounting vet bill
&#039;Tastes like chestnut&#039;: Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
'Tastes like chestnut': Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
Athena Chu&#039;s fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn&#039;t afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Athena Chu's fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn't afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Walk
Police investigating accident involving 3-year-old boy along Depot Walk

SERVICES