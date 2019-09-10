Yarwood Ave good class bungalow up for sale again at same $23m guide price

SINGAPORE - A good class bungalow (GCB) in Kilburn Estate in District 21 will be put on the market again at an unchanged guide price of $23 million, marketing agent Knight Frank Singapore said on Tuesday (Oct 8).

The guide price works out to about $1,216 per square foot, based on a land area of 18,911 sq ft. It is an owner's sale. A public auction for the bungalow will be held on Oct 16 at 2.30pm at Amara Hotel, Level 3.

Located at 18A Yarwood Avenue, the two-storey property is a resort-like, Balinese-styled home with a floor area of 9,095 square feet (sq ft). Its 999-year leasehold tenure started from May 7, 1879.

It has five en-suite bedrooms, a car porch, sheltered terraces, a basement, a swimming pool, a landscaped garden and a koi pond.