Yeo's cans 25 jobs at Senoko plant in Singapore

Yeo Hiap Seng, also known as Yeo's, has laid off 25 employees at its Senoko facility in Singapore, the company announced on Tuesday (March 31).

Yeo's stressed that it is "fully committed" to aiding the 25 employees with job placement assistance, career guidance and counselling support.

"Wherever possible, opportunities for open roles within Yeo's Malaysia will be offered," the company said, adding that the retrenched workers will receive benefits commensurate with each of their salaries and years of service.

Yeo's has also worked closely with the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union to ensure that the retrenchment package and support provided reflect appreciation for the contributions of the affected staff, the company stated.

It explained that these retrenchments are part of a streamlining of operations to consolidate can manufacturing in Malaysia, which enables the Group's Johor and Selangor facilities to optimise utilisation of resources and improve manufacturing efficiency.

"The Senoko facility in Singapore will continue to serve as the Group's headquarters, cross-border logistics hub, and smaller-scale manufacturing centre," Yeo's added.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com