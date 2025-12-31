Singapore badminton star Yeo Jia Min and ex-national swimmer Pang Sheng Jun announce their engagement

SINGAPORE - Singapore's top female badminton star Yeo Jia Min and former national swimmer Pang Sheng Jun are engaged.

In an Instagram post on Dec 30, Yeo wrote, "Yes to you. Yes to forever" as the 26-year-old shared photos of herself showing a sparkling ring on her ring finger, with 33-year-old Pang by her side.

The post has since garnered thousands of likes, along with congratulatory messages from their friends.

They include Yeo's rivals such as world No. 1 An Se-young of South Korea and Thailand's former world champion Ratchanok Intanon, as well as current and former national athletes such as shuttler Jason Teh, sprinter Shanti Pereira, swimmer Quah Ting Wen, fencer Amita Berthier and ex-hurdler Dipna Lim-Prasad.

The couple have been dating for five years.

In a 2025 Valentine's Day feature in The Straits Times, Pang said their paths first crossed at the 2015 SEA Games send-off ceremony at the Singapore Sports School.

Five years later, they reconnected during the Covid-19 circuit breaker, when Yeo was tagged in one of his Instagram live workout videos, and there were times they worked out together.

Asked what was the most romantic thing that they had done for each other, Yeo said: "He's done many things that have been really sweet like buying flowers and making cards. I feel the most romantic thing is when he takes time to express his appreciation or gratitude."

Pang said: "I love the surprises she plans for me for special occasions, and it's the little things within those moments that mean the most - like the way she hugs me when I need it most.

"These moments make my heart feel the warmest."

