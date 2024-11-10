Yeo's extends sponsorship deal with Maximilian Maeder for 4 more years

SINGAPORE – An already momentous year for Singapore’s kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder got even better on Nov 9, when local food and beverage company Yeo Hiap Seng (Yeo’s) extended their sponsorship deal by another four years from 2025 to 2028.

Yeo’s had inked a three-year agreement with Maeder in 2022 to support his journey towards the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he made history by winning a bronze medal in kitefoiling’s debut. While the quantum of the new accord was not specified, Yeo’s is also pledging another $180,000 to the Singapore Sailing Federation (SingaporeSailing) over the next four years to promote kitefoiling.

On Yeo’s backing, Maeder said: “They will for the next four years play a big part in supporting my endeavour to go and compete and train... but what I find so wonderful is bringing others along as well, and that is what really makes me so happy to be together with Yeo’s and to work together with them.”

At the Marseille Marina in August, two-time world champion Maeder clinched the bronze to become Singapore’s youngest Olympic medallist and the first Singaporean sailor to stand on the podium at the quadrennial Games.

The 18-year-old ended his stellar season by earning the Young Male Sailor of the Year gong, an accolade recognising the achievements of sailors under the age of 21, at the World Sailing Awards at Chijmes Hall on Nov 5.

Yeo’s chief executive officer Ong Yuh Hwang said: “Max embodies the values we cherish: Pursuing one’s dreams with passion and resilience, while remaining grounded and humble in success. He also has a deep desire to connect with young people in the community, inspiring many through his journey.”

With kitefoiling also featuring at the next Olympics in Los Angeles, Maeder is eager to keep getting better.

He said: “For the next Olympic cycle, it’s a long time away. I see more to be accomplished and to be done within just focusing on trying to train and improve and continue to do what got me here in the first place and to continue staying on top of the game.”

His maiden Olympic campaign has given him a taste of what it is like to compete on one of the world’s biggest stages. But beyond the competitive elements, it has given him a new purpose as he has had the chance to interact and share his journey with many others.

“The newfound capability of being able to contribute in a meaningful manner from an experience like the Games actually motivates me more because it’s more purposeful... in a sense that it’s bigger than yourself,” said Maeder, who participated in a meet-and-greet with several young sailors at the Aloha Sea Sports Centre on Nov 9.

The $180,000 from Yeo’s will be matched by the One Team Singapore Fund, a dollar-for-dollar matching grant by the Government.

SingaporeSailing chief executive Leslie Tan, who is grateful for Yeo’s commitment towards kitefoiling, said the money will be used for initiatives such as the new Junior and Youth Foil Pathway Programme aimed at introducing sailors aged eight to 17 to the foiling disciplines, especially with the increased focus on foiling classes.

At the Paris Olympics, five out of the 10 classes were foiling classes, as compared to just one at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

He said: “Like Max, who got on the board at six, we believe that once an eight-year-old gets on the board and experiences speed, he or she is not going to go back to anything slower than foil.

“The federation is pivoting, trying to introduce this new experience to all the kids in Singapore.”

Among those present at the meet-and-greet were Raynn Kwok and Tan Ming Yu.

Kwok, a staff member at the Aloha Sea Sports Centre, recalled following Maeder’s Olympic races closely whenever they were streamed live at the venue.

[[nid:708940]]

“It was really thrilling and also very inspiring to watch, not just for the younger generation but anyone who is interested in water sports,” said the 22-year-old, who used to sail competitively in the Optimist, Nacra 15 and 29er classes.

“It made me want to go back to the sea again and to try something new in the foiling classes.”

Wingfoiler Ming Yu, 10, added: “He’s a good inspiration to the younger generation. Now there’s a lot of technology so people do less sports and stay at home more, so he inspires people to go out and shows that you can represent your country.”

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.