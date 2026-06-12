'No internet connection for 5 days': Yew Tee resident blames rats for cable damage

A Yew Tee resident has blamed an alleged rat infestation for a five-day internet outage, after cables in the area were found damaged with signs of bite marks.

In a Facebook post on June 5 about the alleged "rat infestation at Yew Tee Block 620", user Leong SC implored more residents to give feedback to town council, writing: "Internet wires (have) been bitten. No Internet for five days now."

Photos shared by Leong showed frayed and exposed cables in the ceiling board of the lift lobby as well as apparent rat droppings.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Marsiling-Yew Tee town council said it had "taken immediate action" to address the issue, including treatment works in surrounding areas to control the rat population and night culling operations at the affected block

It added that it would continue to monitor the situation and implement further measures where necessary.

Netizens in the comments section empathised with Leong and shared their own experiences with pests.

One netizen quipped that the rodents harbour in the ceiling floorboards during the day while heading to the kopitiam and market for food at night.

Another netizen said that the area was "full of cockroaches" and described walking past it as a nightmare.

Recounting a similar incident last year at Block 686A, one netizen said the internet was down for a few days and that the Singtel technician had to change the internet wires on the ground floor.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com