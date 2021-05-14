Yio Chu Kang Primary School to move to home-based learning after pupil tests positive for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - A Primary 1 pupil at Yio Chu Kang Primary School has tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday (May 12).

On Thursday night, the Ministry of Education (MOE) confirmed the case and said it was determined to not be “a school-based infection” by the Ministry of Health as the student was infected from a household member.

In a note to parents that was seen by The Straits Times, the school said he was a close contact of an infected household member.

The pupil was last in school on Monday and was well. But the next day, he did not attend school as he felt unwell and consulted a doctor.

Other pupils and staff who were in close contact with him have been quarantined from Wednesday until May 24.

They will be swabbed as required by the Ministry of Health.

All other pupils will move to full home-based learning (HBL) until May 18.

The three days of HBL was implemented as “it will take some time to complete and finalise the results of the testing and epidemiological investigations”, said MOE.

On Wednesday, the school premises were also thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, said the note.

The school-based Raffles Student Care Centre will remain open for those enrolled during HBL days from 7am to 7pm.

With the exception of a few Primary 5 and 6 pupils, all after-school activities, including co-curricular activities, will be suspended from May 19 to May 21.

The schedule for the remaining mid-year exam papers and weighted assessment for pupils from Primary 4 to Primary 6 will be adjusted as well, the school told parents.

Yio Chu Kang Primary School is the third school to be affected by the surge in Covid-19 community cases in the past two weeks.

Less than two weeks ago, a 15-year-old student at Edgefield Secondary School tested positive for Covid-19 on April 30.

On May 7, an 18-year-old student from Victoria Junior College tested positive for the virus.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.