Taxi catches fire after crashing into tree in Hougang; 2 taken to hospital

A 68-year-old male driver and his passenger were taken to hospital on Saturday (May 30) after the taxi he was driving crashed into a tree and caught fire following an accident with another car in Hougang.

The accident happened at about 3.50pm along Yio Chu Kang Road outside Bowen Secondary School.

An eyewitness, surnamed Tan, told AsiaOne that she was on her way to Kovan in a Grab car when she noticed traffic slowing down near the school.

"As the accident had just happened, there were no first responders yet. But several passers-by, construction workers and motorists stopped to help.

"Some were helping to direct traffic, others tried to put out the fire with fire extinguishers. There were also some who assisted the taxi driver and his passenger," she told AsiaOne.

Footage of the incident shared by Tan, and videos posted on social media show at least 12 persons at the scene.

A motorcyclist and a car driver also used their vehicles to help divert traffic away from the taxi.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said the 68-year-old male cabbie and his 58-year-old female passenger were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police added that investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com