Beloved Yio Chu Kang Secondary teacher dies; tributes pour in

A beloved maths teacher at Yio Chu Kang Secondary School recently died, spurring messages of love and grief from students.

The school announced the news in an Instagram post on April 20, describing Chia as a dedicated teacher and valued member of the school.

"Her commitment, compassion and steadfast belief in her students left a lasting impact on many lives," wrote the post.

"She will be remembered with great respect and fondness."

Many netizens, seemingly students, flooded the comments sending their condolences, adding they miss her and will never forget her.

One user commented: "I graduated 10 years ago but I fondly remember the amount of effort and concern you gave when I was in Secondary 4. You were definitely the best physics teacher I’ve ever had, rest in peace Ms Chia."

In another post in Facebook group Death Kopitiam Singapore, a former student of Chia's described Chia as a "truly dedicated teacher who played a key role during my secondary school days".

The user commented: "I remember (she was) always well-prepared for her lessons, putting in effort to help us understand, do our best and the many consultation sessions together.

"As we became seniors in school, she became someone we could laugh with too… chill and always approachable."

Chia died on April 16 according to an obituary on Obits.sg. The school did not mention the cause of death.

The school's website listed Chia under the Mathematics and Principles of Accounts Department as a Flexi-Adjunct teacher.

Flexi-Adjunct teachers typically supplement the teaching force to help schools meet short-term manpower needs with more flexible working hours. They may have different responsibilities from full-time teachers, reported The Straits Times.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com