Yip Pin Xiu clinches silver for 100m backstroke S2 at World Para Swimming Championships 2025

Swimmer Yip Pin Xiu won Singapore's first medal at the World Para Swimming Championships today (Sept 23).

She finished second in the women's 100m backstroke S2 final held at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

The 33-year-old had qualified first overall in the morning's heats, ahead of Italy's Arjola Trimi and Angela Procida.

However, she was surpassed by Russia's Diana Koltsova — who is competing as a neutral athlete — in the evening's final.

Koltsova touched the wall first at the 2:19.60 mark while Yip finished second at 2:23.73. Procida came third at 2:32.32.

Yip will compete in the 50m backstroke S2 on Sept 26, an event for which she secured a gold medal in 2023.

The swimmer was already a seven-time gold medallist and three-time silver medallist entering this world championships.

Last year, Yip made waves at the Paris Paralympics by retaining her top spot in the 50m and 100m backstroke S2 events, earning a double gold for her third Paralympics in a row.

She also holds the world record for the two events.

Following her success in Paris, Yip went on to win her fifth Sportswoman of the Year award at the Singapore Disability Sports Awards.

[[nid:712398]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com