2 children taken to hospital, 50 evacuated after fire breaks out in Yishun flat

Two children were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a second-floor Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat on Friday (Nov 7) afternoon.

The incident took place at about 1.20pm at Block 128 Yishun Street 11.

In a Facebook post on Nov 7, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the fire started in the bedroom.

"Upon arrival, a bedroom in a second-floor unit was on fire. Firefighters entered the smoke-filled unit and extinguished the fire with a water jet," SCDF said.

Three occupants from the affected unit had evacuated before SCDF's arrival.

Police and SCDF also evacuated 50 residents from the affected block as a precautionary measure.

Two people from the affected unit were assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

AsiaOne understands that there are seven occupiers in the affected unit, including five children.

At the time of the incident, only a woman and two of her youngest children were at home. The woman's husband and three other children were away when the fire broke out.

A photo showing the aftermath of the incident shared by SCDF shows a badly charred bedroom with the ceiling's bare concrete showing.

Another photo shared with AsiaOne after the fire was extinguished showed the living room with its furniture largely intact, which suggests that the area may have escaped serious damages.

This is the second such incident to have occurred this week in Yishun. On Nov 5, a fire had broken out at Block 475B, Yishun Street 44 at about 2.25am. The cause of the blaze was found to be linked to a personal mobility device (PMD).

The SCDF reminded the public not to leave lighted materials such as cigarettes and candles unattended.

[[nid:724549]]

editor@asiaone.com